In the age of selfies, Snapchat, and cameras with super-sensitive sensors, we tend to follow the path of least resistance when we make photos. I’m guilty of this, of course. But I am always happier with my product when I take command of the light, and one way I do this is by using bounce flash.
To illustrate the virtues of this simple but very effective technique, I employed the help of Ashley Williams, our Advertising Expediter, because I’ve worked with her before to illustrate various photographic techniques, and because she wears glasses.
I asked her to sit in a chair in the middle of the newsroom, where we would make the “don’t do” photo first. I made it with direct flash, meaning I would point my electronic flash directly at her. There are a couple of big downsides to direct flash, and she noticed one immediately.
“Wow, that shined right in my eyes,” she said. Nobody likes being blinded by a photographer. Another effect of direct flash is why I asked Ashley to wear her glasses: direct flash often leaves an ugly bright spot on glasses.
The effects of direct flash human faces isn’t pretty. It emphasizes imperfections and flattens features.
The backgrounds in direct flash aren’t pretty either. Since light falls off according to the inverse square law, the subject is very bright and the background, unless it’s right behind the subject, goes black.
All these pitfalls can be avoided by taking charge of the lighting situation, and one of my favorite ways is bounce flash. I literally bounce the light from a flash off a wall, ceiling, reflector or other object. This has the effect of spearing the light out, not blasting it right into the subject’s eyes, and creating much softer light that often imitates window light.
I use several different flash attachments, but they all have one thing in common: a movable, rotatable head that allows me to point the light any direction I want. I’m always glad when I’m able to bounce some flash.
With the recent addition of light emitting diode (LED) lighting technology, it’s getting easier and cheaper every day to take command of the light and make better pictures.
