For a 13 year span from 1991 to 2004, I owned a beautiful camera, the Fujifilm GW670III, affectionately known as the “Texas Leica,” so called because of its big, bulky size and shape, and its apparent attempt to appeal to fine art photographers rather than studio shooters or photojournalists.
I shot with this camera when I could, but found it difficult to fold into my day-to-day photojournalism. Unlike the 35mm cameras I used throughout that period, the Fuji wasn’t responsive enough.
Focusing with the rangefinder - a process of matching up two superimposed images in the center of the viewfinder - was accurate, but very slow.
Exposure control was all-manual, requiring a light meter or a good guess.
Winding the film took two long strokes of the wind lever.
Loading the camera was very slow - unwrap the film from its light-tight package, remove the paper band, and thread the film across the film plane. And since a roll of 120 film was only ten frames at the 6x7mm frame size, you had to do it a lot.
What the Fuji did for me better than anything was create big, beautiful black-and-white negatives. The 90mm f/3.5 Fujinon lens was dazzlingly sharp, and a properly processed roll of my favorite film for it, the long-discontinued Kodak Verichrome Pan Film, it yielded nearly unlimited sharpness and shadow detail.
So when I had the time and patience, the GW67III was a remarkable camera.
But it slowed me down too much, and got in the way.
A lot of younger photographers are adding film to their imaging lexicons, and one thing they cite as positive is this very quality, that it forces them to slow down and be more considerate of light, composition, and the moment.
But honestly, if you want to work more ponderously, work more ponderously. Slow down. You shouldn’t need to cripple your process to force yourself to work at a certain pace. That’s a little like letting air out of your tires so you won’t speed through a school zone.
Digital solved so many problems we faced in the 90s and before: graininess, lack of dynamic range, potential for accidental exposure to light, mechanical failures, chemical failures in the darkroom, dust and scratches, and the fragility of the film itself. It’s easy for someone a generation younger than I am, who didn’t face any of these problems, to romanticize film photography.
Film hasn’t improved in 20 years either - in some ways it has gotten worse. I owned my “Texas Leica” during the absolute peak of the film photography era, and loved it, but I didn’t hesitate to let it go - to a college student - when the time came.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.