In the film era at a lot of newspapers, the Pentax K1000 was a reporter’s best friend.
Initially conceived as an affordable, introductory 35mm single lens reflex film camera, the K1000 quickly caught on with student photographers, both for its price and for its simplicity. It was its lack of automation of any kind that made it such a powerful tool for teachers and students.
Reporters need cameras as well, since photographers aren’t always available, and the K1000 was a good fit at our paper.
The K1000s we had sitting around on reporter’s desks were always equipped with 50mm lenses, both the heavier, brighter f/1.4 and the cheaper, lighter f/2.0. These lenses provided a “normal” field of view (akin to human vision). The large maximum aperture of these lenses did everyone a big favor we don’t really appreciate today: it gave us a nice bright viewfinder image that made it a lot easier to focus, and the shallow depth of field of these lenses helped the image in the viewfinder “pop,” meaning it was either in focus or it was well out of focus.
We take this favor for granted today because of advances in focusing screens, electronic viewfinders and autofocus.
A neat trick from that era was known, at least at The Ada News, as “robbing out” a roll of film. A reporter would photograph an award winner or a gardener with a big turnip, using only a few frames of film. He or she would leave the camera on my desk with a note saying something like, “Bill F. with donated bike, please rob.”
Robbing a roll of film meant I would turn out the lights, open the camera, cut off the frames to be developed and process them, then put the remaining film back in the camera. We could sometimes get three or even four photo sessions on one roll of film that way, and the reporters didn’t have to wait to fill up an entire roll of film, which they couldn’t on deadline.
The film in these cameras for most of their lives was Kodak Tri-X, the universal 400 ISO black-and-white photographic film in newsrooms throughout the world for decades until the era of color arrived in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The news business isn’t kind to cameras, but from my perspective, that’s not a bad thing. Cameras yearn to take pictures the way airplanes yearn to fly, and when I see a beat-up camera, I know it has been doing the good work of photography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.