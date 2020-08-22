I’m a little surprised it took this long for Hawken, our 168-pound Irish wolfhound, to discover the joy of wallowing in the grass.
It’s one thing to watch a 45-pound collie roll around in the grass, but it’s another to watch this lumbering, lanky dog, who weighs more than I do, plop down in the middle of the cut grass, often with an audible whuff of air, and begin squirming and twisting, his huge legs up in the air, his enormous jaw wide open as if he were laughing.
This gentle giant has belonged to my wife Abby and me for three and a half years, and in that time, I have found that despite his physical might, Hawken might be the kindest creature I’ve ever met. His affection is genuine, and if he had his way, his head would be in your lap. With his front paws. And the rest of his body. Really, this gentle giant would be a lap dog if he could.
Hawken and I have settled into a routine familiar enough that he will bark his “hey, play with me” bark if if gets late enough in the afternoon. I hook up his leash and we walk a familiar path, a loop from our house to Main Street, past the Nipps house, often with a greeting from Mike Nipps, then over to visit Mike’s chickens, which are new to him this summer.
Our route then heads west toward the pond. All spring and summer, the pond was very full, and Hawken discovered wading, often so he could get a great big drink of pond water. Sadly, with August, the pond has disappeared, leaving a mud flat. We still go down there, often because I tell him, “Come on, let’s go to the pond.”
Hawken is an all-weather dog, so the only thing that prevents us from walking is lightning. We’ve walked in blowing snow, driving rain, bitter cold, and, like these dog days of summer, in the heat.
In 2002, just a year before I met my wife, I read a reporter’s column about combating the depression he felt after 9/11, and he talked about getting a dog to help both depression and his difficulties losing weight. At the time, it didn’t make sense, since I wasn’t a dog person. When we got Hawken in March 2017, I discovered the very real advantages of walking your dog: you get outside and see some real sunshine, you take a lot of steps on the way to the recommended 10,000 steps a day, and, most importantly, it cements a healthy relationship between you and your pet.
When I’m done walking the mighty wolfhound, I walk the tiny Chihuahua, Summer, and it is a repeat of the same route, the same the same sunshine, the same steps, the same bonding with our pet.
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” after man’s millenia-long relationship with this great animals, and I recommend getting one, taking good care of it, and enjoying all the huge benefits that Abby and I do by caring for our two canine companions. You can adopt a dog or a cat today from the Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) today, by calling 580-332-5233.
