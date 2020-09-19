It’s possible I follow the photography industry a little too closely. For example, Nikon this week released its newest 50mm lens for their mirrorless “Z” series of cameras, a Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S, and I read every word I could about it.
This is a lens marketed to photographers who think they can buy mastery, which they can’t. No one can. This lens is very big, very heavy, and very expensive. You only buy a lens like this for one of two reasons: to make pictures with it’s enormous maximum aperture, or to show it off.
I’m not saying I wouldn’t use this lens if it magically appeared on my desk. In fact, years ago I had a Nikkor 50mm f/1.2. I bought it thinking I would weave magic with it, but in the days before computer aided design and computer manufactured aspherical lens elements, it fell short. I resented that in a way, and ended up selling it to longtime Oklahoma Baptist University photographer Jack Putnam for much less than it was worth.
Jack was a good guy, and was grateful to add my lens to his huge collection of camera gear. I was sorry to hear when he passed away some years ago at the age of 83.
My current favorite large-maximum-aperture lenses are the AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.4 and the AF Nikkor 85mm f/1.4. The 50mm competes very well against the new offering from Nikon, weighs less than a fourth as much as the new lens, and costs about one fifth as much. It does everything the new 50mm can do.
Too much photography is spent on showing off techniques rather than using those techniques to create a narrative. Sure, you can get super-shallow depth-of-field making photos of a kitten sleeping on the floor, but how will it express your life, your feelings, your ideas?
Genuinely good advice about photographic spending can sometimes be summed up by this analogy: would you prefer to spend $2000 on a new lens, or $2000 on a trip to Colorado to take pictures?
This new 50mm lens from Nikon, and those similar to it from other lensmakers, is a halo product, an item created by a company to show off how far they can take a design. But there is yet another level of halo from Nikon in this same class, their $8000 Z Nikkor 58mm f/0.95. Unlike the new 50mm, which a few photographers with some extra cash might actually buy, the 58mm will probably reside in a few lens rental businesses around the country, and nowhere else.
So how did we become a world photographers obsessed with large apertures and shallow depth of field? Does it help our storytelling, or does it get in the way? I urge you to ponder this as you think about your goals as a photographer, and how you want to spend your precious few camera dollars.
