Picture This: the Internet has sticky fingers

In the last ten days or so, I have seen several examples of blatant disregard for the property of photographer friends of mine.
Really, Richard? Did they have cameras stolen? Were their cars vandalized?
No, I’m talking about intellectual property.
These recent events started at a sporting event I was covering with a fellow photographer. The next morning he opened up a newspaper from somewhere else in the state to see one of his images, used without credit, compensation, and, most significantly, without permission.
He called that newspaper and asked them to remove it, which they did from their website, but after something is in print, you can’t really “unpublish” it.
A few days later, a California photographer friend of mine was hired to photograph the wildfires there. A day or two later he found many of his photos published, without his permission, on a “lifestyle” Instagram page. He asked them to remove his images from their site, and was set upon by the Instagrammer who acted just like a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar. He didn’t do it. It wasn’t his fault. It wasn’t wrong. It shouldn’t be wrong. Etc.
I don’t know how it got this way. If you walked into my office at the newspaper and pulled one of my photographs off the wall and walked out with it, the police could arrest you and charge you with a felony, but if you pinch the same photo from our website, it goes almost completely unnoticed.
I am also aware of the axiom, “It’s easier to get permission than forgiveness,” but that’s not really my point. Stealing. Is. Wrong.
Ah. The core of the problem. There are so many people in our world who don’t know right from wrong.
I will ponder this puzzle farther, but in the meantime, if you like a photo of mine and want to share it, just ask. Ask.
