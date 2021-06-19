The coronavirus pandemic crisis was devastating and demoralizing, and while it is not over yet, the worst of it seems to be behind us in the United States.
I base this statement on the free fall in COVID-19 case numbers, and the fact that we seem to have emerged from the “era of the mask.”
My colleagues and I were able to attend the Oklahoma Press Association’s annual conference Saturday in Oklahoma City, and we were prepared to wear masks. When we arrived, only the Sheraton Hotel staff wore masks.
As spring moved into summer, I see fewer and fewer masks in our daily lives, and I have started forgetting to wear the mask myself.
Why is this possible? Was it luck? Magic? An act of an oracle? No. Simply, and very obviously, the coronavirus vaccinations, which started rolling out at the first of the year, worked.
I have always been a big advocate of vaccinations. I imagine this has a lot to do with my age. I am old enough to remember how prevalent measles and mumps was in the 1960s. I even know a few people who contracted polio in the 1940s and 1950s, and suffered very serious lifelong health consequences as a result. When was the last time you met someone with polio?
Smallpox, one of the most destructive diseases in human history, was completely eradicated by vaccination.
“Oh, sure, Richard, but the flu shot gave me the flu.” No, it didn’t. The “flu shot” doesn’t contain disease organisms, so if you “got the flu” after being vaccinated, you were either party to an unfortunate coincidence, or the vaccine gave you flu-like symptoms that didn’t actually constitute influenza.
Thus, we circle around to the amazingly successful coronavirus vaccines. I received the Moderna brand, and my wife Abby received the Pfizer brand, but more companies are starting to produce these vaccines. Neither my wife nor I suffered any serious side effects from being vaccinated. I also received my two-injection shingles vaccine this year, and it did produce some side effects, but you know what those felt like? Not getting shingles.
Additionally, even if you aren’t concerned about getting seriously ill, getting vaccinated makes you a blockade to asymptomatically spreading the virus.
I am dismayed that people “can’t believe” these vaccines could be developed so fast, and they “can’t believe” it using a device that allows anyone to make high-resolutions photos and video, and share their disbelief with anyone, and in some instances everyone, in the world in a few seconds. The same technology that made your phone and your laptop helped create modern vaccines.
Finally, my point: we are probably not done with COVID-19, and if you haven’t been vaccinated, please consider doing so. Don’t believe me? Okay, ask your doctor. The more people we get vaccinated, the less likely we are to face the return of what has become one of the greatest public health threats in my lifetime.
