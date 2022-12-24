When I was growing up, I read a lot of photography magazines, like American Photographer, Popular Photography, and Modern Photography.
Each was very influential, both in content and advertising, and even the back pages full of lists of almost too-tiny-to-read sale prices of cameras, lenses, and accessories available from large camera stores all over the country.
I dreamed big about owning those cameras, and in my estimation and opinion, Minolta made the best-looking hardware during that era.
One item that was heavily written about and heavily advertised was the Vivitar Series 1 70-210mm f/3.5. “Series 1” was Vivitar’s attempt to compete with lenses from the camera makers, and they did remarkably well for that era, and sold a lot of lenses.
I thought of that this week as I was getting ready to talk about another lens I picked up recently from an estate sale, the AF Nikkor 70-210mm f/4-f/5.6.
This lens is what we call a “push-pull” zoom, since you push the zoom ring forward to get to 210mm, and you pull the ring to zoom toward you to get to 70mm.
I’ve only had this lens for a few days, so I haven’t shot much with it. It is big and heavy, since it was among the last lenses to be constructed of brass and steel instead of plastic.
The autofocus is slow, and might not even work in low-light situations, but part of me thinks this lens would be really good for shooting softball this spring.
Initial shooting with it says that I won’t be impressed with its sharpness, however, but I’ll let you know!
I also read Stereo Review every month, by the way, and while I learned a lot about stereos and hi-fi equipment, listening to music isn’t really a talent like photography, and magazines like Stereo Review were almost entirely about the equipment. I sometimes tell myself from 1975 to devote much more energy to writing and photography.
