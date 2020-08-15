We have all been grappling with the difficulties associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic — figuring out how to walk up and down the aisles at the grocery store, how to maintain the proper social distance from one another, remembering to wear a mask in situations where doing so is appropriate or required by law. These are all new safety concerns, and they’re the center of our collective attention right now.
However, it’s important to remember to be safe in all the ways we needed to before the virus came along. Wear seat belts. Don’t stand on the top rung of a ladder. Don’t touch downed power lines. That sort of thing.
I was reminded of this as I was covering a Latta Lady Panthers softball game Thursday. The school did a really great job spreading out the fans and the players with tents, so nobody had to sit close together. I was working from a grassy knoll in foul ground behind third base.
Suddenly, we all got a fresh reminder of why athletes wear helmets. A batted ball struck Latta pinch runner Angelle Jemenez directly in the face as she moved down the third base line. It was a line drive, and Jemenez couldn’t have been 40 feet from the batter. In an instant, we all heard the crack of the bat, followed by the muted crack/thud of the ball striking the runner, followed by that all-too-familiar low “Ohhh!” from the crowd, who then became eerily silent.
The ball hit Jemenez in the face just below the helmet line. Fortunately, modern softball helmets have face cages. In my career, I’ve seen a lot of changes in the way sports are played, and the way protective gear is worn. If this incident had happened in 1995, the outcome might have been far worse. As it was, the helmet and cage protected Jemenez. She was stunned, but in a few minutes she was putting ice on her chin and laughing with her teammates about it. We were all relieved.
Stay safe, in every way.
