I admit I might have a lens addiction problem.
In my defense, this most recent purchase was delayed for months while I searched and searched for a bargain on eBay.
I know I already have a couple of 85mm lenses, and that I can make 85mm with several zoom lenses. This 85mm purchase is the Nikkor 85mm AI-S f/2.0 of 1980s vintage. I had one for years in the 1990s and 2000s, and never used it as much as I should have. I sold it during a period of purge when I went digital, and missed this lens more than any other of the bunch, including the 24mm f/2.0, the 35mm f/2.0, and the 105mm f/1.8. The 85mm kept calling me back.
This general focal length range is sometimes cited as the best for portraits, and I have certainly shot some amazing portraits with this class of glass.
Of note is that this lens, unlike my other 85mm lenses, has the vintage Nikkor seven-straight-bladed aperture, and should create beautiful 14-point sunstars.
This lens has what I think is an undeserved reputation as not very sharp, but on the day it arrived, I was able to get very nice sharpness wide open at f/2.0, with just a tiny squinch of sharpening in Lightroom. And at f/2.0, it yields very nice wispy bokeh.
The lens is small, fits well in my hands, and has the unmatched build quality of Nikkor lenses from a generation ago.
Welcome back, old friend.
