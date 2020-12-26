A college professor once told me, “Poetry is language charged to the highest degree of meaning.” I don’t know who he was quoting (maybe paraphrasing Ezra Pound), but it made sense.
When I was in high school, I participated in a program called Poet in the Schools, which we referred to as the PITS. The idea was to get some kind of real world writing experience to young people instead of boring them with textbooks and moldy classics. I recall enjoying the experience, but it did not result in me becoming any kind of a legitimate poet. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever written a good poem.
I did, however, photograph this experience on a couple of occasions, and it made some of the best pictures I shot in high school. Why? There was, unlike most of the other events I photographed then, enough light. My high school didn’t have air conditioning, so every classroom faced an exterior wall with a bank of windows that could be opened, and that let in a lot of light.
My camera for these images was my beloved Fujica ST605n, a compact single lens reflex model I bought from the back pages of Modern Photography Magazine for $127 in the summer of 1978. The camera came with a plastic 55mm f/2.2 lens, which ended up being my most useful lens of that time in my life. It was fun to use and, compared to the clunky zooms of the era, easy to focus.
A fair amount of mistaken ideas about photography of that era, especially that film grain was evil and intolerable, meant I was mostly handed Kodak Plus-X film of 125 ISO speed.
The poetry session I photographed involved the poet asking a student to hold a pose in the center of the classroom, and another student would walk over and touch the first student in some way like putting a hand on a shoulder, and holding that pose. Eventually, the entire class was connected and posing in the classroom. I don’t know how effective this was at teaching poetry, or if, in today’s public school environment, would even be considered appropriate, but my images from those sessions were quite memorable.
