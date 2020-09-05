There is a corner of photography that specializes in taking imaging back from its latter-day digital perfection, to a “messier,” more primitive state. Sometimes called lomography, these photographers love to find bargain-basement cameras from the film era, load them up with the latest Czech Republic-made black-and-white film, and start making surprises. A popular camera for this over the years has been the Hong Kong-made Holga medium format camera.
Coworker Samantha Spears knocked on my door not long ago, saying she had found two cameras at a flea market in Tulsa. I had never seen either before. Both immediately struck me as something you might buy in Times Square in the 1980s, or on the Ginza.
The more striking of the two is the DL-9000. It is very large by any camera standards, with tons of shiny gold plastic. For some reason it says “digital” on the front, though nothing about it is digital in any way. The most interesting thing about this item is that it has two viewfinders, one on the left side that looks a little bit like a rangefinder, and one on the top of the camera that works by looking down into it, like on a twin-lens-reflex camera.
The lenses in both cameras are quite tiny, with a plastic shroud in front of them with a clear plastic cover meant to look like a 35mm lens of some sort. The rings on the lenses don’t focus (both are fixed-focus, or “focus free,” as one brags,) but click through about four aperture settings.
Another odd thing about these cameras is that the film chamber is curved, so that when the film is in position to be exposed, it curves slightly away from the lens. Throughout the history of film photography, one of the most important aspects of camera design was to get the film perfectly flat and square, but curving the film is an interesting idea. The retina of the human eye, of course, is curved.
In my research about these two cameras, I discovered that the Arika 7000 was offered as a “free 35mm camera offer” for subscribing to Time Magazine.
I put some AA batteries in them both, and neither of them worked, thought one of them, the Arika, made a whirring noise. I appreciate Spears thinking of me and picking up these novelties, which I will enjoy for their collectors value.
