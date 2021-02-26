I was fortunate to receive my first coronavirus vaccination at Pontotoc Technology Center (PTC) Wednesday.
I promised my readers I would write about the experience.
• The nursing students at PTC were friendly and knowledgeable. They worked well with teachers, first responders, residents and other who got vaccinated.
• Everyone receiving their vaccinations was patient and friendly.
• Each recipient was asked to remain in a seating area for 15 minutes after getting their shot, to allow health workers to look for any signs of a bad reaction to the shot. No one had any reactions while I was there.
• The injection was painless. However, within 30 minutes, I perceived injection-site soreness, and within an hour, it bothered me enough to take Tylenol.
By the next day, my arm remained sore, but I had not developed any of the other symptoms we've been told could occur, like fever, body aches, chills, and headache.
Later Wednesday night, one of my photography students at PTC told me that after he had received a vaccination, he did experience fever for a short time, and body aches "that felt like I'd been beaten up."
Although I am only one person in a world of nearly 8 billion people, but this event hold significance for me; maybe today is the day we begin to walk out of the long, dark pandemic tunnel.
