Picture This: Not a New Year's resolution; a project

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsThe Nikkor 200mm f/2.0 ED-IF lens is a beautiful lens from the peak of the manual-focus era. It is rare, big, heavy, tack sharp, and fun to use for a short time. The weight of the lens can quickly become a factor if used without a tripod or a monopod. I hope to reintegrate it into my workflow in some way in the coming year.