Picture This: Not a New Year's resolution; a project

I am not a New Year's resolutions kind of guy. I believe that if you need to change something in your life, there is no time like the present.
At the same time, a fellow photographer has recently decided to thin out his equipment based on the idea that if he isn't using it, it's in the way. There is a similar principal in home organization that involves turned the hanger for all your clothes backwards on January 1. If they are still backwards on the next January 1, you should consider getting rid of those unused clothes.
Maybe this could be a template for a photographic New Year's resolution: get your gear out of the bag and have a hard look at what you use, what you like, what you photograph, and what your goal might be for photography in the coming year.
I'll be the first to admit that cameras and lenses are very attractive. They are shiny and sophisticated-looking, and seem to offer huge potential, but as I have pointed out many times, you can't buy mastery, you have to earn it. With that in mind, I am going to try to throw some of my lesser-used cameras and lenses into my photographic mix in the next few weeks, and discover that they offer something new and innovative, or discover why I seldom use them.
The fellow photographer I mentioned earlier did this before Christmas, and ended up giving some of his lesser-used cameras and lenses to young family members, which I happen to think is very generous and, hopefully, full of photographic promise.
