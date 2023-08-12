There is a joke I used to tell that seems more relevant today than ever, thanks to the movie Oppenheimer. Robert Oppenheimer and Erico Fermi are in the bunker at the Trinity test in New Mexico in July 1945. After the bomb goes off, they turn to each other, high-five, and Oppenheimer says, “fission accomplished!”
I stopped telling that joke because so few people got it or laughed at it.
Flash forward to May 1, 2003 with George Bush aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, declaring “mission accomplished!”
Well, my most recent mission has been accomplished. After more than three weeks of cutting, pruning, sawing, and dragging, I finally got the mess of tangles branches cleaned up after a July 11 severe thunderstorm wrecked a huge number of trees in the Byng area.
As I cleaned and cut and lifted and dragged, I got into one really great rhythm after another, with my Ipod shuffling song after song that made the work fun, and very good for my body. I felt strong and healthy.
On the last day or two, I got a tiny squinch of contact dermatitis on my forearms, probably from long-dead poison ivy vines that clung to high branches that fell from the walnut tree.
As I cleaned, I decided that the thunderstorm must have been in the dissipating stage, since none of the damaged branches were moved anywhere, but just forced straight down to the ground.
In a perfect finale to the clean-up, a friend of mine who does wood turning came by last night and got most of the black walnut logs that sat on the ground after the clean-up was over, giving them a good home.
