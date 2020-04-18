My photography students hear me say it in class, and the public sees me put it into practice: I am a big believer in lens hoods.
A lens hood is a device that attaches to the front of a lens to provide some level of shade, ostensibly to reduce flare and ghosting from light sources just outside the frame of an image.
Some lenses are sold with a hood, while others require you to buy one as an accessory. Sometimes hoods are included in kits sold by camera stores and internet vendors.
Lens hoods are designed to stay put on the lens, either by locking on or screwing in, but a lot of old pros use duct tape to secure their lens hoods to their lenses, since we really can’t afford to have them get knocked off by a ball player or fall off on the courthouse steps. But duct tape is a sticky mess when it comes time to take it off, so I bought a giant roll of black gaffer tape, which holds the giant pedal-type hood on the big zoom you see me using all the time.
The job of a lens hood is, for me, first and foremost, to protect the lens from me and those around me. It keeps my fingers off the front elements of the lens, and it shields the lens from dust, rain, pollen and even dog kisses.
That brings us to last night. After walking Hawken the Irish wolfhound and getting some tomato and bell pepper plants planted in the garden, I decided to make some pictures of what was turning into a really beautiful evening. I grabbed a camera and a relatively new lens in my bag, the AF-Nikkor 85mm f/1.4, which I bought from California photographer Nic Coury for a song when he upgraded his entire camera system. This lens is big and heavy and has a big screw-in steel lens hood.
I prowled the back yard, with the wolfhound following close behind, and found some vines clinging to the back fence. I made a couple of frames and noticed a fair amount of flare from the sun just outside the frame. To fix this, I used my hand to “extend” the hood and shade the lens even more, which works surprisingly well and points out the fact that lens hoods definitely have limits.
I also happen to think that lens hoods make cameras and lenses look bigger, tougher and more professional. My lenses feel wrong when they don’t have hoods on them.
