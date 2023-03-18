Here is an idea I inherited from my parents, my friends, my wife, and her family: if you give your word about something, it should mean something.
I thought about this today as I read an article about Tolman Media Company (https://www.tolmanmedia.com/) recently announcing that they were out of business, stranding photographers who worked for them and clients who paid for and planned to use their photographers, mostly for weddings.
So sure, we've all seen a lot of hopeful businesses go under, businesses we all hoped would thrive (think: restaurants), that just couldn't seem to make it. Some of us have even been a part of such endeavors.
It's also worth stating that wedding photography is a very specialized sub-discipline of the business, and I have only shot a handful of them myself. It is one of the most difficult things to photograph.
That's not an excuse for doing a bad job, or, in the case I am discussing, not doing the work at all. I hope that if I were ever in that situation, I would have the integrity and responsibility to do the work myself despite being "out of business."
On a more personal note, I believe that waaaaayyyy too much emphasis is placed on wedding days, wedding cakes, wedding dresses, wedding ceremonies, and wedding photography, and far too little emphasis is placed on building the foundations of marriage. A wedding day is a day. A marriage is - or should be - a lifetime. Look around the room and count up the divorces, then play back in your mind the very wedding vows those people said. Abby and I said we would be true to each other, "until parted by death," and we were.
Finally, if you are in a wedding, and find the opportunity to speak, don't hesitate to use my favorite wedding joke: did you hear about the two antennas who got married? The ceremony was a little dull, but the reception was fantastic!
