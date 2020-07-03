Photographing fireworks is fun for me year after year, and once I’d learned the basics of how to do it, the rest was finesse and experimentation.
With so many of the usual fun photo opportunities curtailed this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, fireworks are one of the few things remaining to be photograph, so here are a few tips to make it more fun and successful.
• Always be safe. This should be an obvious one, but using fireworks is inherently riskier than some other activities. For me, the key safety issues are to keep a very close eye on children and avoid drugs and alcohol.
• Use a tripod. This tip isn’t set in stone, but if you want to be able to make images that include both the surroundings (like the crowd, a lake, trees, a city skyline) and the bright bursts of the fireworks themselves, a tripod will be your best friend. I know a lot of photography snobs will tell you that an expensive carbon-fiber tripod is the only way to go, but if you only use it once a year, a $30 tripod will do the trick.
• Set up where you think the view will create interesting images. Last year in Wintersmith Park, I decided to focus less on the actual fireworks show, and more on the audience’s experience, and a couple of the images I made that night ended up being on my all-time favorites list.
• Expect a high percentage of your images to be throw-aways. For the first part of your fireworks photography experience, while you are finding your settings, many of the images will look like accidents. Keep at it.
• Use a manual-focus lens, or one with a manual-focus setting. Set it to manual focus, and focus on far-away objects and leave it there. Put a piece of gaffer tape on your lens so you don’t bump the focus. If you leave your lens in autofocus mode or you’re using a smartphone, the camera will spend most of the time trying, and failing, to focus on the rapidly-changing events in front of you.
• Use manual exposure control. A good starting point for your settings might be a 15-second shutter speed, an f/11 aperture, and a 200 ISO, but every situation will have some variance — distance, brightness of the fireworks themselves, and haze or smoke in the atmosphere. You can also use the “B”, or “Bulb,” setting on your camera’s shutter speed dial, which allows you to hold down the shutter release, which holds the shutter open until you release it.
• Find a way to limit what’s making it to the camera. Many photographers use a black sheet or paper or card stock, or a dark-colored piece of clothing, to cover the lens between bursts of fireworks, and this works pretty well.
• Consider a drone. If you have a drone, you know by now that drone abuse in recent years has resulted in extensive restrictions on their safe use. If you are a safe drone operator, there are certainly some great opportunities to photograph fireworks using a drone, both still frames and videos.
• Finally, have fun. You wouldn’t think I would need to give this advice, but over the years I’ve watched parents experience key moments of their children’s lives on smartphone screens instead of with their own eyes. Life isn’t just here to be photographed and watched, it’s here to be experienced. Have fun!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.