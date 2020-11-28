I hope you all had a great, safe Thanksgiving, and that you made nice pictures. But the holidays are just getting started.
Of course it’s fun to photograph autumn leaves and sunsets, but the pictures you will remember 10, 15, 20 years from now will be of your loved ones. Making good portraits of them is important, but not as easy as you might think.
For example, there’s always someone, usually an older man, who doesn’t want to smile, or claims, as my father always did, that he “is smiling,” even though he is not. There might be a way to get this person to smile, but pick your battles, and let him frown if he really won’t smile.
There’s always someone, usually a woman, who is embarrassed to be photographed for whatever reason, and will say things like, “Oh, you don’t want a picture of me.” In family group photos, she will stand in the back row behind taller people, hoping to hide. Be firm but polite in moving her to the front, because, and I say this bluntly but respectfully, the day will come when they are gone, and you won’t regret having a picture of them.
The complicating factor this year is the ongoing pandemic crisis, which is forcing us to retool the way we hold holidays. Safety is always first, so my first inclination is to think in terms of smaller gatherings, following health system recommendations as much as possible. But I am sure there are ways to make memorable family photos in the midst of all this.
On the technical side, I have always favored outdoor photography, assuming the weather is cooperative. Morning and afternoon light are both very beautiful this time of year, as are the colors around us. Having something to do, like letting children play, works well because it allows people to be themselves and have fun.
