Last week I talked a little bit about a film camera I loved and missed, the Fujifilm GW670III, and I mentioned that it made big, beautiful negatives. The more I thought about it, the more I wanted to scan more of my old negatives and share them.
I put our first digital single lens reflex (DSLR) camera into service in August of 2001, which means that from the day I came to The Ada News, Oct. 24, 1988, to that day 13 years later, my entire corpus of work was on film.
Also in the past week or two, someone shared a snapshot on social of our newspaper from December 11, 1988, of two photos I made of kids from Washington Elementary School singing for residents at Ballard Nursing Center. I had been at The Ada News, which was then The Ada Evening News, for just six weeks when I made those photos. The kids in them are now almost 40.
This all reminded me to remind my readers that there is a treasure of photographs from the film era in shoe boxes in the tops of closets, in slide trays in broken slide projectors, in plastic bins under beds, and on and on, and if we don't get those photographs out and find a way to archive them, they will disappear forever.
My best option for scanning film at the moment is with the film adaptor for my Canon CanoScan 9000F II flatbed scanner. If you don't have such a device, however, you can buy film holders that allow you to take a picture of your film with your camera, and I am seeing a number of smartphone apps for just that purpose.
I am redoubling my efforts to scan and share, as I have thousands of images that were published once in our newspaper, then stored in boxes in my office. I am pulling out those boxes and looking through those negatives, and scanning them. As I do so, I hope to share more in print and online for everyone who might have been in those pictures or known someone in those pictures, or who just wants to share a memory of something I photographed right here in our hometown.
