My faithful readers know that if there is something happening in town that is likely to make pictures, I'll be there if I am able.
Summer is a great time for this, since our little patch of green in Oklahoma is fond of great outdoor events like the Battle of the Kevins, Cruisin' Main, the Stratford Peach Festival, AdaFest, and more.
Since I was fortunate to have an intern this year, Mackenzee E. Crosby, she and I worked side-by-side at some of these events, including the annual Independence Day festivities in Wintersmith Park.
She shot a lot that day, and we were able to use many of her images in the July 8 edition, but I also shot a lot, and there ended up being a lot of leftovers. So here they are, only a little stale!
