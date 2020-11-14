A photographer friend told me the other day that people often ask him what a good lens would be for shooting indoor sports. He answered in the language of photography with the word “fast.”
A “fast” lens isn’t one that focuses fast or zooms fast, but one that has a large maximum aperture. Aperture is the opening through which light shines, and bigger apertures let more light shine through. Since indoor sports are almost always less bright than daylight, a large maximum aperture is an indispensable tool for capturing the action of indoor sports.
But there’s a catch. Always.
Large maximum aperture lenses are universally bigger, heavier, and more expensive than other lenses, since not only do they need more optical glass to form the larger aperture, they need more lens elements, often made of exotic materials or in exotic shapes, to correct for bending light through so much glass.
As the indoor sports season arrives in fits and starts this season, I have brought out one of my favorite large-aperture lenses, the AF-S Nikkor 85mm f/1.8, for covering basketball. Since it’s not a zoom, I have to position myself close to the action, and move, but this lens is absolutely dazzling, and is relatively lightweight compared to my big zoom lenses.
Look for me with it on the baseline at upcoming ball games, and ask me about it if you want.
