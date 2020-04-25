A recent Wired Magazine article titled “Film photography can never be replaced” talked about the value of film photography.
The article made claims like, “Digital simulations don’t satisfy us, and that points to a deeper reason for analog’s persistence.”
I especially disagree with the idea that digital is ingenuine and that analog film brings us closer to the “real thing.” I think the people who assert ideas like this are dilettantes and dabblers who don’t remember that film was an obstacle to photographic self-expression.
Don’t get me wrong: If you have fun playing around with film, be my guest. Just recently, I did something very similar: I listened to a news broadcast on a shortwave radio I found in our garage and cleaned up. It was a fun excursion into technology from before I was born. But I don’t get my daily dose of the news that way.
To me, the real reason to like the idea of exploring vintage photography isn’t film, but the zillions and zillions of really beautiful cameras and lenses out there. I have a small collection of film cameras, and they all work fine. Shutters and aperture blades and lens elements from 100 years sit in our curio cabinet, gathering dust. They were crafted of brass and steel and glass to last a lifetime. I would use them if I could find a way to get images out of these beautiful feats of craftsmanship.
But film is expensive. Film and chemicals are wasteful and damaging to the environment.
Throw into the mix the idea that almost all film gets scanned, not actually printed in an enlarger, and that makes it into another form of digital photography.
Every few years, somebody comes along with a Kickstarter campaign aimed at developing a digital insert to allow these cameras to be used, but they always fizzle. If someone could make a decent-quality “digital film” insert, I would definitely be on board.
It’s your commitment to being genuine that makes you genuine, not a $15 roll of slide film. You can be genuine with a smartphone, a $5,000 digital camera, a garage sale pinhole camera or a sketchpad.
Now the challenge: Go be genuinely creative.
