Picture This: Be prepared

I wasn’t much of a Cub Scout. I was too shy to get along with most of the kids. My mom tried to be a den mother for a while, but she didn’t care for it. By the time I would have graduated to Webelo, I lost interest.
I did take away a couple of important lessons from the experience, though, most significantly, the scouting motto, “Be Prepared.”
In photography, I am often surprised when I discover fellow photographers with cameras that don’t have storage media in them, have dead batteries, or, worst of all, were left at home.
I am also fond of the phrase, “There is no time like the present.”
So now, charge your batteries, put new cards in your cameras, clean out the extra 9000 photos in your cloud accounts, and be ready to take pictures.
I was reminded of the value of being prepared just today when I took my wife to get her hair cut, and another customer in the shop discovered she had a flat tire. Within seconds, I pulled the portable pump out of my car and got enough air in her tire for her to drive to the tire doctor.
Another deeper, more universal notion of being prepared, especially in today’s pandemic-infected world, is to get your affairs together. There’s no admission of doom in the idea of updating your will, getting your financial house in order, or, above all that, finding peace in your personal life.
Be prepared.
