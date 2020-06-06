A student in my photography class asked me once if the quality of the SD (secure digital) media card in their camera could affect the quality of their photos. It is a reasonable question, but the answer is no.
Digital photos are stored as ones and zeroes, and the computer in your camera stores those digits like any other computer file. Errors in this code are almost always corrected by the hardware in the camera.
Image quality factors like color balance, noise, sharpness, and contrast aren’t at the mercy of the storage media. The only thing bad storage media can do to affect the quality of your photos is fail entirely, corrupting the file and making it unreadable. This is rare, but it does happen.
I say “media” because there are more than a few from which to choose, and it has changed dramatically since the early days of digital photography.
The first digital camera at my newspaper belonged to advertising, acquired so they could get quick pictures of cars and houses for ads. It was the Sony Mavica, and its storage media was 3.5-inch floppy disks. Each disk could hold about 12 low-resolution photos.
The next major player in storage media was the CF, or Compact Flash, card. In the early days, one variety of CF card was an actual spinning hard drive, named “Microdrive.”
The SD, or Secure Digital, storage format is the most popular today. I used SD every day.
Today we have faster, larger-capacity, more reliable storage media than ever before. The newest storage is in the form of CFexpress cards, which are so fast and so reliable that they completely change the game.
The most important factors to consider when choosing storage media are speed and reliability. Most brand-name storage media do this pretty well.
Finally, due to advances in broadband internet, storage media, as good as it’s gotten, might be on the way out. Many of us shoot pictures and video with our phones, and many cameras today can be linked to phones and tablets, allowing us to immediately store our images remotely, in “the cloud.”
