Several of my friends in the community, and at least one coworker, recently asked me about some very basic aspects of photography, and since I haven’t been able to teach my photography class at the Pontotoc Technology Center since February, I thought I would review some of these basics.
Photography is a complex visual puzzle, but it all starts with some basics.
First, exposure is governed by a trio of settings: aperture, shutter speed and ISO. Today, I’ll try to expound a bit on aperture.
Aperture is the opening of the lens, and we can change the size of this opening, usually expressed by f-numbers like f/2.8 or f/16. This number comes from measuring the focal length of the lens and the size of the opening, and dividing. A 50mm lens with a 25mm opening is an f/2.0 lens... 50 ÷ 25 = 2. It’s easier to remember, though, that small numbers are big apertures, and big numbers are small apertures. f/1.4 is a very large aperture. f/22 is a very small one.
Apertures are usually made bigger and smaller with metal blades that rotate inside the lens. Changing this value has several effects on our images.
The size of the aperture changes the amount of light that passes through the lens. That’s why some lenses with very large maximum apertures are really good for photography in low light.
Changing the aperture changes the depth of field in an image. Depth of field is a term used to express how much of an image is in focus. Deep depth of field, images in which items very close to the camera and items very far away from the camera are all in focus, can be created using very small apertures. Images with shallow depth of field, in which only a few inches around the point of focus are sharp, can be made using very large apertures. Utilizing this is called selective focus.
Some lenses are really good at making “sunstars,” the spikes of light that surround bright points of light like Christmas lights, and sunstars are more prominent at very small apertures, like f/11, f/16, and so on. Sunstars can express a sense of brightness to the viewer. Some lenses are better at it than others, often based on how their apertures are constructed. Straight aperture blades usually make better sunstars that curves aperture blades. The number of sunstar points follows a formula: even-numbered aperture blades make that number of sunstar points, while odd-numbered aperture blades make twice that number of sunstars. A six-bladed aperture usually make six-pointed sunstars, for example, while a seven-bladed aperture usually makes 14-point sunstars.
There are a number of subtleties about utilizing aperture that you can explore, but these are some of the basics.
