In previous columns, I talked about two fundamentals of photography — shutter speed and aperture. Today I'm going to marry them with the final item in the exposure triad, ISO.
For much of the history of photography, ISO, and its predecessor ASA, described the sensitivity of film to light. Low-ISO films like Kodachrome 25, at ISO 25, were described as "slow," while high-ISO films like Fujicolor 1600 were "fast." The main consequence of making a film that was more sensitive to light was that images were grainier. The goal with film was often to use the lowest-ISO film you could for the scene, to get the sharpest, least-grainy image.
That consequence transferred to digital photography in the form of noise. With digital, we can change our ISO setting to fit the scene. In low light, for example, we can turn up the ISO to make the sensor effectively more sensitive to light.
High ISO settings generate more noise because the camera amplifies the signal coming from the sensor. In the early days of digital, noise was a huge problem, but as technology has marched forward, today's cameras create astonishingly clean images at astronomically high ISO settings.
As with aperture and shutter speed, changing the ISO by one full setting either exactly doubles the sensitivity to light, or cuts it exactly in half.
Being able to adjust ISO in-camera is one of the fundamental game-changers of digital photography. In fact, I seldom go even a day without changing my ISO settings a number of times.
We combine shutter speed, aperture and ISO to create a desired exposure.
