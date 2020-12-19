Last week I wrote about a memorable December event: the 1988 Ada Cougars state championship game in Stillwater.
Viewing and scanning the negatives from that night turned into a really fun activity for me, and I was able to share some very significant memories in our community.
And as long as I'm on a roll, I reached into my boxes of negatives to find another Ada Cougar state championship game, this one from 1995. It was Ada's 18th state football championship, a 17-8 victory against rival Clinton.
It was notable for being a day game, and for the fact that I shot about half the images in color, which, at that time, meant shooting on 400 ISO Fujicolor film. The images are sharp and clear, a far cry from trying to coax decent color images from night games or indoor events with 1600 ISO film.
Very few of these color images saw the light of day since printing color in the newspaper during that era took about five times as much time and resource as printing black-and-white, so I am pleased to bring you this flashback from 25 years ago.
