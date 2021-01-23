One of the tools in the toolbox of most news photographers has always been a wide angle lens. In recent years, the trend has been to use even wider-angle lenses, called ultra-wide-angle, or ultrawides.
If you watched any coverage of the recent presidential inauguration, you would have seen such lenses in the hands of many of my fellow journalists, often teamed up with a telephoto zoom on another camera. It is a powerful combination.
I have several very nice, though older, ultrawides I like to throw into the mix on my Nikon D700; a 20mm, an 18-35mm, and a 15-30mm. The 15-30mm is the widest non-fisheye lens I possess.
The trick to using wide angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses is not to get everything in the frame, but to use the unusual field of view and perspective to create a visual narrative for the audience. It's a great way to involve the viewer in a scene by implying that he/she is right in the middle of it.
Wide angle and ultra-wide lenses are a powerful, challenging, and potentially very rewarding piece of hardware for many photographers.
