As I write this, March 12, the coronavirus pandemic crisis has been with our community for exactly one year.
That was the day that Latta, Ada, and Vanoss schools had send-offs for their basketball teams as they traveled to compete in the state tournament, but turned around and came home. The tournament was postponed indefinitely by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association, and eventually canceled.
The next day was Friday the 13th, and although I am not numberphobic in anyway, it seems now like it should have been a sign of things to come.
I look around after a year and see our faces literally transformed, thanks to the masks that we have been required to wear to help stop the spread of the disease.
It turns out that masks actually work, and even though mandatory mask-wearing is going away at the end of the month in many locations around the country, and even though my wife and I have been vaccinated, I, and many of those around me, will continue to wear masks in public around other people for some time.
But on this day last year, Abby and I didn’t have any masks at all. I remember poking around in the garage for some dust masks we got lots of years ago, only to find that the years of heat had turned them to into the very substance they were designed to filter, dust. Stores were completely sold out. Our only recourse at that point was to deploy a bandana, which didn’t work very well.
The lesson to be learned is to be better prepared for such contingencies, including remaining imaginative about what could happen. I know it sounds like the stuff of science fiction, but what if, for example, a crippling winter storm cut power for days at a time? Oh, yeah. That wasn’t science fiction. That just happened.
Here’s a scary thought: 9/11 was almost 20 years ago. Many of the people I know and interact with now weren’t even alive in 2001, and it’s surprisingly easy in just one generation to forget hard lessons like the ones 9/11 taught us.
So when this crisis abates, use some common sense: have enough water, food, batteries, toilet paper, paper towels, face masks, bandages, your medications, cloths, blankets, phones, chargers, cameras, flashlights, cash. Keep your vehicles fueled. Follow real news sources. Be ready. The pandemic wasn’t the first crisis to take too many people by surprise, and it definitely won’t be the last.
