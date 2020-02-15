Photographer recommends not getting the flu

In case you missed my cameras and me around town this week, I’ve been down with the flu, which hasn’t happened to me since January 2002.
I consider myself a very healthy person, both because of my choices, and thanks to good fortune. In terms of my choices, I’m normally very physically active, for example. I eat a very healthy diet. I get enough rest. As far as I know, I’ve never missed a single dose of my blood pressure medication. As far as luck and genetics go, I’m 56 and can still play tennis and walk my dog three miles every day.
Anyway, on to the flu. This isn’t just me and WebMD. I saw my doctor, and I have actual influenza, probably Type A. Students of history and medicine know that influenza is a very serious public health concern. There are millions of cases worldwide every year, and hundreds of thousands of deaths. Fortunately, I’m not dead, at least not yet.
• Doing almost nothing is exhausting. Driving to and from the doctor’s office pretty much took it all out of me.
• I have a nagging, raspy cough. It wakes me up at night and annoys the heck out of my wife, who, in spite of that, has been a paradigm of patience.
• I’ve been turning down food. I’m not a “big eater,” but almost all the time, I have a healthy appetite, so when I turn down food, something is very wrong.
• I have achy-breaky everything. I haven’t had muscle aches and pains like this for decades.
• I want to walk my wolfhound, but I just can’t. I know he won’t stay mad at me about it — he’s the kindest animal on the planet — but I know he’s missing it at least as much as I am.
But wait, Richard. Didn’t you get a flu vaccine in October? I did, yes. But as we all know, the flu vaccine is based on last year’s flu, and influenza is notorious for constantly mutating. It’s possible that my vaccination only partially conferred immunity and made my symptoms less severe and less dangerous. I remain a strident believer in immunizations.
If you think you have influenza or any other serious infectious disease, see your doctor. Follow his or her advice. Take care of yourself.
Or follow my advice: Don’t get the flu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.