Pesto-brushed Angus steaks with meadow garlic fondue.

Ingredients
6 Chef’s Requested Fresh Bacon Wrapped Angus Beef Filets
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
1/3 cup purchased basil pesto
1 tbsp. Hiland Salted Butter
2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
1/2 tsp. minced garlic
1/4 cup KJ Vineyards Chardonnay Grape Juice
1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
4 oz. monterey jack cheese
Directions
Step 1
Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Brush both sides lightly with pesto.
Step 2
Grill to desired degree of doneness. Keep warm.
Step 3
In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook thyme and garlic in butter for 2-3 minutes until tender and fragrant.
Step 4
Add cream. Simmer until sauce is reduced by 1/3. Stir in cheese just until melted.
Step 5
Remove from heat.
Step 6
Serve over steaks. Garnish as desired. Serves 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.