Pesto-brushed Angus steaks with meadow garlic fondue.

 

Ingredients

6 Chef’s Requested Fresh Bacon Wrapped Angus Beef Filets

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1/3 cup purchased basil pesto

1 tbsp. Hiland Salted Butter

2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

1/2 tsp. minced garlic

1/4 cup KJ Vineyards Chardonnay Grape Juice

1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream

4 oz. monterey jack cheese

Directions

Step 1

Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Brush both sides lightly with pesto.

Step 2

Grill to desired degree of doneness. Keep warm.

Step 3

In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook thyme and garlic in butter for 2-3 minutes until tender and fragrant.

Step 4

Add cream. Simmer until sauce is reduced by 1/3. Stir in cheese just until melted.

Step 5

Remove from heat.

Step 6

Serve over steaks. Garnish as desired. Serves 6.

Tags

