Pecan Pie with chocolate coffee sauce

This is the perfect finish for a holiday meal – a classic Field’s pie topped with a delectable sauce.

Ingredients

4 ounces Bedre chocolate, broken into pieces

1 cup Griffin’s Waffle Syrup

2 tablespoons coffee liqueur

1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla

1 Field’s Pecan Pie

Directions

Step 1

Melt chocolate pieces in syrup over a double boiler on low heat. Add liqueur and the vanilla extract, and heat until shiny and smooth.

Step 2

Spoon over thawed or baked Field’s Pecan Pie. Top with whipped cream.

Tags

