Pecan Pie with chocolate coffee sauce

This is the perfect finish for a holiday meal – a classic Field’s pie topped with a delectable sauce.
Ingredients
4 ounces Bedre chocolate, broken into pieces
1 cup Griffin’s Waffle Syrup
2 tablespoons coffee liqueur
1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
1 Field’s Pecan Pie
Directions
Step 1
Melt chocolate pieces in syrup over a double boiler on low heat. Add liqueur and the vanilla extract, and heat until shiny and smooth.
Step 2
Spoon over thawed or baked Field’s Pecan Pie. Top with whipped cream.
