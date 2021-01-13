Pecan pie cupcakes with maple buttercream frosting

Ingredients
1 Field’s Pecan Pie
2 cups Shawnee Mills All Purose Flour
2 tsps baking powder
Pinch of salt
3/4 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, softened
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 1/2 tsps Griffin’s vanilla
1/2 cup Hiland milk
3/4 cup Hiland sour cream Maple Buttercream
Frosting:1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup Griffin’s Original Syrup
1 tsp Griffin’s vanilla
1 tbsp Prairie Wolf Dark Coffee Liqueur
3 or more tbsp Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
Directions
Step 1
Defrost pie, according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
Step 3
With a mixer combine butter and sugar. Mix on low speed until combined, and then beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing after each egg. Add vanilla, milk and sour cream, mixing until combined. Slowly add flour mixture, turning the mixer on low speed between each addition of flour. Once the flour is incorporated, turn up the mixer to medium speed and beat for 2 minutes until thoroughly mixed.
Step 4
Fill 24 muffin cups with muffin liners or spray muffin cups with nonstick spray. If using muffin liners, still spray with nonstick spray, so the cupcakes will come out easily. Fill each muffin cup 2/3 full with batter.
Step 5
Cut half the pecan pie and place on a cutting board. Chop pie into small pieces. The remaining half pie is yours to eat!
Step 6
Scoop one tbsp. of chopped pecan pie into the center of each muffin cup, pushing it down into the batter.
Step 7
Bake for 20 minutes or until done. Maple Buttercream Frosting:
Step 8
With a mixer, combine butter and powdered sugar, starting mixer on low and then increasing speed as the sugar is blended.
Step 9
Add syrup, vanilla and liqueur, mixing on low speed until combined. Add cream until you reach desired consistency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.