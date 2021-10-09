We had a great gathering at the Pecan Grower’s Field Day on September 23rd. Approximately 85 people registered and toured the beautiful Bryant Pecan Farms, where we learned about the history of the Bryant’s farm and their production methods.
We had speakers from Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association, OSU Extension, and Noble Research Institute discussing various topics including Insect and Disease strategies, Weed Control in Native Groves, Low-Input Cultivars, Pecan Crop Insurance, Cleaning Plant and Storefront Management, and the History of the Bryant Family Farms.
The family began commercially harvesting pecans in 1984 for a 60-mile radius. In 2002, the family opened their retail pecan store, Bryant Pecan Company in Ada. In 2013, Carrel and Louise decided to retire. That only lasted a few months until they were building a pecan store on the farm. The store offers a wide selection of pecans, nuts, Amish products, candy, and gifts.
Today, the farming family focuses on the pecans, hay and a cow-calf operation that consists of a purebred Hereford herd and a commercial Angus-based cowherd.
The family have all been active in agricultural organizations. Carrel and Randy are both past presidents of the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association, and both have been named Oklahoma Pecan Grower of the year.
