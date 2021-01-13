Pecan cream candy

Ingredients
2 ½ cups granulated sugar
½ cup evaporated milk
½ cup Griffin’s White Corn Syrup
½ cup Hiland Butter
1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla Extract
2 to 2 ½ cups chopped Oklahoma pecans
Directions
Step 1
In a saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, evaporated milk, corn syrup and butter. Bring mixture to a rolling boil; boil 3 minutes. Remove from heat; add nuts, and then vanilla. Beat 3 to 4 minutes by hand; drop by spoonful onto waxed or parchment paper.
Step 2
Makes approximately 3 dozen, depending on size of candy. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.