Pecan cream candy

Ingredients

2 ½ cups granulated sugar

½ cup evaporated milk

½ cup Griffin’s White Corn Syrup

½ cup Hiland Butter

1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla Extract

2 to 2 ½ cups chopped Oklahoma pecans

Directions

Step 1

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, evaporated milk, corn syrup and butter. Bring mixture to a rolling boil; boil 3 minutes. Remove from heat; add nuts, and then vanilla. Beat 3 to 4 minutes by hand; drop by spoonful onto waxed or parchment paper.

Step 2

Makes approximately 3 dozen, depending on size of candy. Enjoy!

