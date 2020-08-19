Peanut Butter Cupcakes.

Ingredients
1/3 cup Garden Club creamy peanut butter
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup Hiland butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 cups Shawnee Best All Purpose Flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
2 eggs
1/2 cup Hiland buttermilk
1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla extract
Frosting Ingredients:
1/4 cup Hiland butter
3 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
3 tbsp. Hiland buttermilk
2 1/3 cups sifted powdered sugar
1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla extract
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium saucepan, add peanut butter, water and butter, and bring to a boil. Remove from heat.
Step 2
In a large mixing bowl, add sugar, brown sugar, flour, salt, and baking soda, and mix well. Add peanut butter mixture to flour mixture, and mix well. Let batter cool a little while you add cupcake liners to muffin pan. Then add buttermilk, eggs and vanilla to batter; mix well. Fill each cupcake liner one-third of the way full with batter and bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees. Cool completely.
