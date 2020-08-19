Peanut butter cupcakes

Peanut Butter Cupcakes.

 
 MIO Coalition

Ingredients

1/3 cup Garden Club creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup Hiland butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups Shawnee Best All Purpose Flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

2 eggs

1/2 cup Hiland buttermilk

1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla extract 

Frosting Ingredients:

1/4 cup Hiland butter

3 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tbsp. Hiland buttermilk

2 1/3 cups sifted powdered sugar

1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla extract

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium saucepan, add peanut butter, water and butter, and bring to a boil. Remove from heat.

Step 2

In a large mixing bowl, add sugar, brown sugar, flour, salt, and baking soda, and mix well. Add peanut butter mixture to flour mixture, and mix well. Let batter cool a little while you add cupcake liners to muffin pan. Then add buttermilk, eggs and vanilla to batter; mix well. Fill each cupcake liner one-third of the way full with batter and bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees. Cool completely.

Tags

Recommended for you