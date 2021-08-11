When you want to serve a healthy, filling breakfast, overnight oats fit the bill. Our recipe will be a favorite for kids and adults alike. Peanut Butter and Jelly Overnight Oats have the classic combo of peanut butter and jelly, along with Amelia French- style yogurt, Braum’s milk and Griffin’s vanilla. And even though it’s a healthy recipe, it’s so tasty that it feels like a sweet treat to start your morning.
We recommend making enough of these to fill your fridge for the week, making different varieties to please the whole family. Garden Club jams and jellies are great, as well as Southern Roots Sisters jams and apple butter. We also like this one with a variety of fresh fruits, like peaches or berries. For a twist, try overnight oats with strawberries and a little chopped Scissortail Farms basil to cut the sweetness.
Ingredients
1/2 cup Rolled old fashioned oats
1/2 cup Braum’s whole milk
1/4 cup Vanilla Amelia French-style yogurt
1 tbsp. Chia seeds
1 tbsp. Roark Acres Honey
1/4 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla extract
1 tbsp. Garden Club strawberry jam
1 tbsp. Peanut butter
1/4 cup Diced strawberries
2 tbsp. Chopped peanuts
Directions
STEP 1
Place oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds, honey and vanilla in a medium-size Mason jar or glass container. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap. Place jar in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Overnight is best.
STEP 2
The next morning, top oat mixture with a layer of jam, then peanut butter, strawberries and peanuts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.