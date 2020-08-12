Peanut butter and jelly granola

Basic pantry ingredients turn ordinary granola into a real treat! Granola is a breakfast and snack staple for many families. It’s great to have on hand as a healthy snack while so many of us are working and doing school from home right now. Made in Oklahoma’s granola puts a fun spin on a basic, adding the flavors of peanut butter and jelly. It may sound like it’s just for kids, but adults will also love the addition of peanut butter, Garden Club strawberry jam and cinnamon. Once the granola is baked, it’s great for packing into individual snack-size bags for portable snacks or to control portions.
Ingredients
1/2 cup Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1/3 cup Garden Club strawberry jam
1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
3/4 tsp. cinnamon
2 cups old fashioned oats
1 cup honey roasted peanuts
1/2 cup Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray.
Step 2
In a mixing bowl combine the honey, peanut butter, jelly, vanilla, and cinnamon.
Step 3
Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds, stirring until smooth. If not yet smooth, heat another 20-30 seconds, and stir.
Step 4
Add oats, peanuts and pecans, stirring until coated well.
Step 5
Loosely and evenly space the granola mixture on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, mix gently and bake for an additional 5-7 minutes
Step 6
Allow the granola to cool and place into sealed containers.
