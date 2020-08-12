Peach white chocolate crumb bars

These crumb bars are perfect for a sweet snack to tuck in a lunchbox or to share with a friend for a Valentine’s Day treat. Southern Okie peach spread gives a fresh, bright flavor to these bars. Southern Okie spreads are made with fresh fruit and come in several flavors, which can be used in baking or simply spread on toast or an English muffin. Honey replaces some of the sugar in these bars. Cheatwood’s Honey is a pure, raw honey, made in Sapulpa, that gives these bars a more complex sweet flavor.
Ingredients
1 stick Hiland Butter, cubed
1 1/4 cup white chocolate baking chips, divided
2 large eggs
1/4 cup Cheatwood’s Honey
1/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. almond extract
1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1/2 cup Wholee Granolee granola
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup Southern Okie Gourmet Peach Spread
1/4 cup sliced almonds
Directions
Step 1
In a small saucepan, melt the butter. Remove from heat, and add 1 cup white chocolate chips. Let sit for chips to melt.
Step 2
In a small bowl, beat eggs until foamy, then gradually add honey and sugar. Stir in butter and white chip mixture, and add almond extract.
Step 3
In another small bowl, combine flour, granola and salt. Gradually add to egg mixture, just until combined. Spread half this mixture into a buttered 9-inch square baking dish. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.
Step 4
Spread the peach spread over the warm crust. Stir the remaining ¼ cup white chocolate chips into the remaining batter. Drop by spoonfuls over the jam layer. Sprinkle with almonds.
Step 5
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool, then cut into bars.
