Peach parfait

All the sweetness and creaminess of a sundae is packed in this guilt-free yogurt parfait.
Ingredients
2 tbsp. Southern Okie Gourmet Peach Spread
1/2 fresh Oklahoma peach, diced finely
1 (6-oz.) Braum’s Honey Greek Yogurt
1/4 cup Wholee Granolee, Super Granolee
Directions
Step 1
Combine Southern Okie spread with diced fresh peaches.
Step 2
In a small jar or glass, layer Braum’s Greek Yogurt, then Wholee Granolee and top with the Southern Okie peach mixture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.