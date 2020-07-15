Peach parfait

Peach parfait. All the sweetness and creaminess of a sundae is packed in this guilt-free yogurt parfait.

Ingredients

2 tbsp. Southern Okie Gourmet Peach Spread

1/2 fresh Oklahoma peach, diced finely

1 (6-oz.) Braum’s Honey Greek Yogurt

1/4 cup Wholee Granolee, Super Granolee

Directions

Step 1

Combine Southern Okie spread with diced fresh peaches.

Step 2

In a small jar or glass, layer Braum’s Greek Yogurt, then Wholee Granolee and top with the Southern Okie peach mixture.

Tags

