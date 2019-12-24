What are the most important things in life? Think about it.
Here is a novel idea: Celebrate Christmas all year. It is the new/old way to celebrate and keep Christmas in the heart. Charles Dickens wrote, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” It is certainly a great way to have a stress-free season and a wonderful year.
First on the list of things to give all the time is love. Without love we are nothing. It costs nothing. It makes everyone feel much better. It is not love until we give it away. When we give love, we give a little of the spirit of the God that is within us and makes everyone feel better.
Second on the list is respect. If we don’t respect people, we don’t love them. We need to listen to what they say. We need to be polite. We need to consider their feelings and value their opinions and values. We need to regard their customs and beliefs. But they, in turn, need to regard us.
Appreciation is third on the list. Do we really appreciate what others do for us? Do we thank them enough for what they do to make our lives better? We all have special friends who come by to check on us. They hang things for this holiday season that are too high for me to reach. They run errands for me and do little jobs that require climbing or lifting. Priceless friends are like family. Is there any way I can show them how very much they are appreciated? If I try to praise them, they shrug it off and say they love doing it.
A simple thank you is not enough for a special friend. It is not the joy that makes us grateful, it is the gratitude that makes us joyful. We all need less stress and more gratitude.
Fourth on the list of things to give for Christmas and all year is happiness. We cannot make people happy if they don’t want to be. And it is difficult to define happiness, but we all know what it is or isn’t. Happiness comes from within our souls. Things cannot make us happy, but the thought of the gift makes the sun shine within us. If things and more things are all that make us cheerful and glad, then we need to re-examine ourselves because those things can be destroyed in one fire or one tornado or one flood. Then we have nothing to rely on. Think about it! Happiness is not about getting all we want, but it is about enjoying what we have.
Forgiveness is fifth on the list of thoughtful Christmas gifts that keep on giving. Forgiveness is not for the other person, but cleansing for the person who forgives. Holding a grudge or ill will or malice is not hurting the other person at all, but it sure eats away at our hearts. We need to be tolerant and not let things said or done hurt our feelings. We need to rise above them and truly forgive and forget!
Truth and honesty are sixth on my list of the most important things in life. I was taught honesty at all cost. My brother would go hungry before he would owe one person a penny. Whatever he says is gospel truth. He is honest above reproach. In fact, he goes that extra mile to make sure he never cheats anyone or gives them the short end of the stick. I truly admire honesty in a person. Their handshake or nod or spoken word is as binding as a notarized document.
One of the greatest gifts of all is sharing. During my growing-up years, few had money. But we had everything we needed. We had love of family. We had a huge garden and a large orchard. We picked blackberries and plums in the pasture and never let anything go to waste. We had our own meat, eggs, milk, cream and butter. We worked hard to survive, so we never went hungry. There was always an abundance (or so I thought), because we always had a care package to take to a family or neighbor who was a little down on their luck. I was raised sharing, and I love doing it. It makes everyone feel better ... the giver and the getter.
Integrity is a very important gift to receive and give, and have. Integrity is fairness, frankness, honesty, justice, openness, responsibility, sincerity, trustworthiness and dependability. Those with integrity are a tribute to their families and everyone. They make life wonderful!
There is no time like Christmas to show compassion to others. It is not a seasonal gift, though. Compassion should be a part of what makes us who we are. Every day, if we look around us, we will find someone who needs our mercy and care. There will always be someone worse off that we are, or more sick, or with less material things, or less liked or loved. We must learn to feel what they are feeling and hurt when they hurt. We must not pass them by, but give a bit of ourselves to someone less fortunate. It is a present we give ourselves to help someone else.
Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin in me. Peace is the 10th gift that we need to experience and have all year. Peace means to be stress-free, calm, quiet, silent, still and tranquil. It starts inside and spreads to the outside to those around us. This is the time of year when so many people get impatient, agitated, angry and turbulent. Don’t let them or anything take your joy.
Have peace and love and all the other most important things in life, and you will experience the most beautiful Christmas season and new year ever, and you will be blessed.
People will think you have spent hours making these cookies, but they take only a few minutes and are scrumptious.
Peggy’s Praline “Cookies”
Graham crackers (1/3 of a 16-ounce box)
3/4 cup butter (real butter)
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
Separate each graham crackers into long portions. Arrange in a jellyroll pan with edges touching. Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in sugar and pecans. Bring to a boil and cook 3 minutes. Spread mixture over graham crackers. Bake in 300-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Cook. Break into pieces. Enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.