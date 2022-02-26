President Gary Cooper welcomed everyone and led the salute of our flag. Our prayer was given by Judy Hisaw. The Irving Community Center offered hamburgers, noodle salad, chips, and cake.
Following the meal Cooper introduced Shana Wood, President/CEO of the Ada Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Wood taught 10 years, then worked the blood institute for 11 years in 15 counties. In 2018 she was offered the job at the Chamber.
Ms. Wood gave a short history of the chamber. She mentioned the things they did/do for the area including school, advertising, email announcements, partnerships, etc. She gave the memberships with the price for each. She really enjoys her job
Pres. Gary Cooper called the business meeting to order. Jeannie McGehee, secretary, was with her family so Judy Hisaw took the minutes. Sandra Mantooth gave the treasury report. Pres. Cooper then went to the committees:
Benevolence--Ruth Ann Taylor reported she knew of no new illnesses. Calling—Sandra Mantooth said the confusion of the page members were to call for the meetings was straightened out. Legislative—June Murphy gave all sorts of information about things in the legislature that she felt we needed to know. Main thing is to be sure you understand the bill, erg. Before you vote. Membership—Oma Tatum said all of her things were in order. Volunteer—Mary Scalf asked for all to check their calendars for anything we might need to record. Tom Stephens, nominating committee, read the names of the candidates with a question about the secretary. The names they have on slate are: Pres. Gary Cooper, V. Pres. Carl Rutledge, Secretary Jeannie McGehee (?), Treasurer Sandra Mantooth. At our next meeting we will discuss and vote on these nominees.
Pres. Cooper made announcements about Joy Hofmeister’s Meet & Greet Wednesday February 23, 2022 4:00 --- 6:00 at the Chickasaw Community Center. He encouraged all of us to attend. Also, the Delegate Assembly is in April. Our delegates need to be ready to go.
Meeting adjourned.
ATTENDANCE: Gary Cooper, Oma Tatum, Tom Stevens, Gerry Stevens, Sandra Mantooth, June Murphy, Judy Hisaw, Lee Sweat, Monte Surber, Shirley Boren, Judy Hanson, Vaden Morgan, Mike McGaha, Debbie Eaton, Jenny Cooper, Mary Scalf, Glenda Lillard, Carl Rutledge, Chuck Perry, Patsy West, Ron West, Leon Brown, Sandra Brown, Martha Skinner, Harold Skinner, Tim Peters Betty, Alred, Tommie J. Beddow, Martha Pennington, Linda Embry, Norma Donaghey, Edna Mae Cooley, Suzanne McFarlane, Todd Crabtree
