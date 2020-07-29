For something on the sweet side, we have PB&J Muffins. These muffins will be a favorite with kids, but the adults will enjoy them just as much. This tasty muffin has a smooth peanut butter batter. Each muffin is filled with a spoonful of Gina’s Gourmet Strawberry Spread, a natural product of real pureed strawberries. This spread is perfect for the muffins, but also delicious on toast, English muffins, waffles or to be used in countless dessert recipes. Finally, each muffin is topped with a crumb topping of brown sugar, cinnamon, Braum’s butter and Shawnee Mills flour. Kids will love to help make these muffins. Even little ones can fill each muffin with a spoonful of the strawberry spread.
Ingredients
For Topping:
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup Braum’s unsalted butter, melted
1 1/2 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
For Batter:
1 3/4 cups Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1 large egg
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons Griffin’s vanilla
6 tablespoons Braum’s unsalted butter
3/4 cup peanut butter
3/4 cup Braum’s milk
12-ounce jar Gina’s Gourmet Strawberry Spread
Directions
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Step 2
Make the batter by blending together both sugars, cinnamon, salt and melted butter until combined, using a wooden spoon. Add the flour and continue mixing until it becomes sandy in texture. Set aside to use for topping.
Step 3
For the batter, in a large bowl whisk flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Set aside.
Step 4
Line a muffin tin with liners, and spray them with nonstick spray.
Step 5
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, brown sugar and vanilla until smooth.
Step 6
Place the butter and peanut butter together in a bowl and microwave for 30-40 seconds. Stir well – the mixture should be fully incorporated and warm, but not hot.
Step 7
Combine the butter and peanut butter mixture with the egg and sugar mixture until it’s smooth. Add the milk while mixing until smooth. Pour the wet mixture over the flour mixture, gently folding with a spatula until you have a thick, smooth dough. Try not to overmix.
Step 8
Fill the liners 3/4 full. Use an ice cream scoop or equal measure for each. Press a tablespoon or so of the strawberry preserves into the center of the batter, pressing it into the middle. Cover the tops of each generously with the crumb topping. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes.
