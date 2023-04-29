This week’s featured creature is currently migrating through the Ada area, and may continue to do so through the first week in May.
And although the upland sandpiper is technically a shorebird, you are far more likely to see one in a pasture than near water.
This bird is one of my favorite sandpiper species.
It’s appearance is unique. It is tall with long legs, is mostly slender, but has a big belly and bulbus head atop a long, thin neck.
And its eyes are very large.
And the sounds of the upland sandpiper’s songs and calls are out of this world. Like alien birds from outer space.
Songs of displaying males have a trilling whistle that first ascends in pitch, then descends. It kind of sounds like a “wolf whistle.”
Being out in rural areas during this time of year listening to these birds, grasshopper sparrows and other grassland birds is very peaceful.
Appearance
The upland sandpiper measures between 11 to 12.5 inches in length, and probably stands about that tall as well.
It is speckled brown overall and has a short, thin bill, which is yellow, as are its legs.
Range
Upland sandpipers pass through the Ada area and all of the United States east of the Rocky Mountains from about April 10 through May 10.
Its breeding range includes a large portion of the American Great Plains and Midwest, and extends north to Alaska. That range also dips down through the Great Plains into northern Oklahoma.
Habitat
During migration, upland sandpipers inhabit grasslands and pastures. In rural areas, I’ve also seen them along roadsides, in people’s yards and freshly hayed fields.
Food
Upland sandpipers eat mostly insects, including grasshoppers, ants, crickets, weevils, and many fly and beetle species and their larvae.
They also eat spiders, ticks and earthworms.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.