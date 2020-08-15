Pack safe lunches for school children

School supplies are already out on the shelves and school is just around the corner. Not only do children around the state have new boxes of crayons, markers and notebooks, many of them are also sporting a new lunchbox.
One way to help make your child’s school day more enjoyable is to pack a safe, healthy lunch.
Although many children buy lunch at the school cafeteria, many children prefer bringing a lunch from home. Packing a safe lunch is just as important as learning math and spelling.
It is important to keep the counter area clean where you are preparing lunch. This not only goes for food preparation surfaces, hands and utensils, but the food itself. Keep family pets away from the food preparation area and be sure to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after preparing the food.
Since most schools do not provide a refrigerator in which children can keep their lunch you will either need to pack only foods that are safely held at room temperature or use some source of cold in the lunch along with an insulated lunch box. Paper or plastic lunch bags do not work as well as insulated lunch boxes and do not retain the cold as well. If paper or plastic must be used, double bagging the lunch will help insulate the food, but not as well as an insulated bag.
Include a freezer gel pack or freeze a juice box that can be used as a freezer pack. Nestle perishable meat, poultry or egg sandwiches between cold items. Another tip is to make the sandwich the night before and store it in the refrigerator.
Since gel packs aren’t designed to last all day, it’s a good idea to teach your child to dispose of any leftovers right after lunch. Also, keep the lunch box out of direct sunlight and away from radiators or other heat sources to ensure the lunch stays as cold as possible.
If your child chooses to take a hot food item such as soup, chili or stew, use an insulated bottle and store the bottle in an insulated lunch bag. Fill the empty bottle with boiling water and let it stand for a few minutes to warm up the bottle. Discard the water and put in the hot food. The bottle should stay sealed until lunch time.
Packing your child a safe, healthy lunch is just one of the many ways parents can contribute to their child’s educational experiences.
