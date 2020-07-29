Oven baked swamp wings.

This Oklahoma take on a buffalo wing has a sweet heat from Boudreaux’s Swamp Sauce, Daddy Hinkle’s marinade and Cheatwood’s honey. It’s perfect as a sticky-finger summertime appetizer.
Ingredients
3-4 lbs chicken wings
2 tbsp vegetable oil
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Dry Marinade
1/2 cup Boudreax’s Swamp Sauce
1/2 stick Braum’s Salted Butter, cut into cubes
1 tbsp. Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
Dipping Sauce Ingredients:
1 pint Braum’s sour cream
3 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion and Garlic Seasoning
Directions
Step 1
If connected, separate wings from drumettes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Pat wings dry to remove any moisture. Toss with oil, salt and Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Place wings on two wire racks set inside two baking sheets with rims. Bake until cooked through, about 45 to 50 minutes. Skin should be crisp.
Step 3
While wings are baking, combine swamp sauce, butter and honey in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring until melted.
Step 4
After removing wings from oven, immediately toss in swamp sauce mixture. Serve immediately with additional Boudreaux’s sauce and Onion and Garlic Dipping Sauce Directions for Onion and Garlic Dipping Sauce:
Step 5
Combine ingredients. Refrigerate until serving
