OSDAR Chimney Hill Chapter celebrates essay award winners

The OSDAR Chimney Hill Chapter met on February 8, 2022 to celebrate the American History Essay Award winners.
The 8th grade winner was Ava Handcock, the 7th grade winner was Jack Emerson, and the 5th grade winner was Kale Hampton. Each year DAR sponsors an American history essay for students in grades 5 through 12.
This year’s essay topic: Imagine that you had a brother who died on the battlefield in France in WWI. Your family was invited to attend the Dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Describe what this meant to your family. Why is it important that we remember?
On March 4, 1921, the United States Congress approved the burial of an unidentified American soldier from World War I. In November 1921, the unknown soldier’s remains were returned from France and interred in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
Elaine Bearden, American History Chairman, presented each winner with a certificate and monetary award. These essays will then go on to the Oklahoma State DAR to compete with other chapter winners.
