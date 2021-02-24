Another fun recipe is our One Pot Red Beans and Rice. This is a complete meal all in one bowl. It’s a good one to have for an event like the Super Bowl because everyone can serve themselves by layering the rice, the beans and then adding any toppings or hot sauces they like.
Ingredients
1 cup basmati rice
1 pkg. Mountain View Andouille sausage, thinly sliced
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
2 celery ribs, diced
1 jar Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Flavor Sauce
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Spicy Pepper Seasoning
3 (15-oz.) cans red beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
4 tbsp. chopped Scissortail Farms Chives
Directions
Step 1
In a large saucepan cook rice according to pkg. instructions. Set aside.
Step 2
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage, and cook, stirring often, until sausage is lightly browned; remove and set aside.
Step 3
Add onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in the Suan’s Scotch Bonet Flavor Sauce, garlic and Daddy Hinkle’s Spicy Rub. Add the red beans, chicken stock, and sausage. Simmer covered for about 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer for an additional 15 minutes. Serve on top of the rice, and garnish with the chopped chives.
