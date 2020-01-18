Ombudsman Observations Help with long-term care questions

A new year is here. I hope that everyone had a great holiday and a happy New Year.
For many, this is a time of reflection, renewed vigor and resolutions for the upcoming year. Many of us were fortunate enough to have spent time with family and loved ones during the recent holidays. These visits sometime bring about conversations regarding health issues and long-term care discussions.
If you ever wish that there was somewhere to go to get answers regarding long-term care questions and concerns, your local long-term care ombudsman may be just the person to talk to about these issues. Your local ombudsman serves as an advocate for residents of long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential care facilities. The ombudsman is also available to provide information and assistance regarding a wide range of long-term care topics, including how to pay for long-term care, how to choose a facility, resident rights, etc.
This is also a time when some people make resolutions to be more active in their communities and explore volunteer opportunities. The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program relies extensively on ombudsman volunteers. If you are interested in visiting with long-term care residents and advocating on their behalf, this could be the opportunity you are looking for. Our next volunteer training is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 24-25 in Muskogee at the EODD Conference Room.
If you would like to attend, please contact us for more detailed information about the training. We will have other volunteer trainings, possibly at other locations, in the upcoming months. If you would like more information regarding the Ombudsman Volunteer Program, or would like to speak with the ombudsman regarding any questions or concerns that you may have about long-term care issues, please contact Scott Harding, ombudsman supervisor, at (918) 682-7891.
