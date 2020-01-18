Ombudsman Observations Help with long-term care questions

If you ever wish that there was somewhere to go to get answers regarding long-term care questions and concerns, your local long-term care ombudsman may be just the person to talk to about these issues. Your local ombudsman serves as an advocate for residents of long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential care facilities. The ombudsman is also available to provide information and assistance regarding a wide range of long-term care topics, including how to pay for long-term care, how to choose a facility, resident rights, etc.